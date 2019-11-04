Waterford food store named finalist for Shop of the Year 2020

A County Waterford shop is among the Guild of Fine Food’s annual Shop of the Year awards finalists.

The accreditation scheme, which recognises and promotes excellence in independent retail, has named Mezze in Tramore as one of its finalists for 2020. Among the 36 independent retail outlets named, the specialist shop which sells middle eastern food and ingredients is among those in the running to win Specialist Food or Drink Shop.

Having had a written entry reviewed by a panel of respected industry experts, Mezze, which opened in June 2019 and offers a selection of hard-to-find middle eastern herbs and spices alongside artisan foods from Ireland, will now undergo two further rounds of judging, an announced visit from one of the judges and a mystery shop carried out by Insight6.

Shop of the Year 2020 will reach its exciting finale on March 9 when the world of fine food gathers at Fodder Farm Shop and Café in Harrogate to find out the winners of each category, immediately following Fine Food Show North, the Guild of Fine Food’s trade-only exhibition held at the Yorkshire Event Centre.

From overall shopping experience and financial performance to staff training opportunities and environmental initiatives in place, the panel of judges will rate, score and provide feedback on every aspect of the shops before agreeing on an overall category winner. The judges include The Flying Fork’s Edward Berry, former managing director at Fortnum & Mason and senior buyer at Harrods Stuart Gates, award-winning retailer Tracey Colley, and food writer Patrick McGuigan.

A Newcomer Award will be given to a worthy category entrant that has been trading for less than two years and any entrants considered to be leading the way with new ideas will be put forward for the Innovation Award.