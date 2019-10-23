New Waterford company The Book Resort offering an exceptional experience

New Waterford book subscription box company The Book Resort is proving to be a huge hit.

It delivers a luxury box with a brilliant new book, delicious Irish chocolate and a small surprise to book lovers every month.

Monthly subscriptions are available, one time gift boxes can be sent to someone else as a gift and a handwritten card can be included on the customer's behalf. All suppliers are small Irish businesses.

Offering free nationwide delivery (including to Northern Ireland), the company offer an enjoyable book and chocolate discovery experience. International customers are also welcome.

Boxes are priced at €23 for a monthly subscription and €25 for a gift box. Visit The Book Resort for more information.