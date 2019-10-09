BEWARE: 'Man posing as Waterford council dog warden'

A warning has been issued about a man posing as a dog warden in the Ballybricken area of Waterford city this week.

A local resident had an encounter with the man, who tried to take her dogs off her.

“I asked him for ID but he had none. I told him I was uncomfortable, that I was going to ring the gardaí and then he ran,” said the woman, who is familiar with the dog warden and knew something was amiss.

She said the man was wearing a council jacket with dark blue jeans, dark hair with grey around the sides and some on top.

"We have received reports of a man in an 09 KK van claiming to be one of our dog wardens, attempting to 'take' dogs from members of the public. The man was challenged and did not produce ID. Please be aware that our wardens do not seize dogs on the spot, and will always produce ID when asked. Furthermore our vans all have Waterford Council branding. If you come across this individual, please contact An Garda Síochána," a spokesperson for Waterford City and County Council said.