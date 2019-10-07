Top award for 'upbeat' Waterford restaurant

A County Waterford restaurant has been crowned the Just Ask Restaurant of the Month for October.

Selected by renowned food writer Georgina Campbell and Bord Bia, The Lemon Tree Seafood Restaurant in Dunmore East took the accolade.

The Just Ask Restaurant of the Month rewards eateries across Ireland that exhibit best practices in showing transparency in the sourcing of the food on their menus.

Known for its lovely fresh fish, delicious home baking and friendly atmosphere, Joan Boland's The Lemon Tree Seafood Restaurant is a short walk up from the harbour at Dunmore East.

Joan already had a following for her Lemon Tree Catering company when she opened her roadside café in 2008 and it has since been a consistently popular destination for regulars, who appreciate the tasty homemade food and especially its focus on showcasing the best of a wide range of local produce in season.

“As well as being open all day for breakfast, snacks and lovely lunches, The Lemon Tree Seafood Restaurant is an especially upbeat destination for weekend dinners," said Georgina Campbell.

"And even if you just pop in for a coffee and cake it will be outstanding. Their baking is renowned and many regulars would come here for the locally Barista Bay hand roasted coffee alone. All round it’s a super spot, and it’s all about their great suppliers."