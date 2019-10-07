Tusla recruiting Waterford foster carers

Tusla-Child and Family Agency is launching a new public information campaign to recruit more Waterford foster carers, and to dispel the myths around foster care eligibility.

The campaign is Tusla’s first national fostering campaign and it aims to dispel misconceptions about who can foster a child, and encourage people from all walks of life to consider providing a loving stable environment for a vulnerable child.

Tusla National Fostering Week, which takes place on October 14-20, is being supported by the Irish Foster Care Association. Tusla National Fostering Week will include public awareness events. To celebrate, Tusla Waterford will be holding two public information events for people interested in fostering in the Woodlands Hotel, Dunmore Road, on October 17 from 11am to 1pm and then from 7pm to 9pm.

Speaking about the launch of Tusla National Fostering Week, new Tusla chief executive Bernard Gloster said Tusla National Fostering Week is an opportunity to dispel common misconceptions about foster care. "We are looking for foster carers from all walks of life to provide safe and stable environments for children who, due to a range of reasons, can’t live at home.

“It only takes one person to change a child’s life. I would encourage anyone who feels they can provide a stable and safe family environment for a child to think about fostering and join the 4,254 Tusla foster carers around the country that open their homes to 5,521 children.”

Across Waterford and Wexford, 318 foster carers open their home to 358 children.

Vincent Daly, Tusla area manager for Waterford/Wexford, said: “In the Waterford area, we are committed to ensuring children remain with their families and connected to their communities. When a child cannot remain in their family home, our foster carers who come from a diverse range of backgrounds including same sex couples, single people and people from different ethnic backgrounds provide a caring environment for children. These carers encourage them to participate in their communities through schools, sports clubs and other activities. When families need additional support, respite foster care can help to maintain a child at home.

"In Waterford, we are looking for people from all backgrounds, aged over 25 years who are interested in working with us to provide foster care and respite care for children up to 18 years of age.”

Members of the public in Waterford wishing to inquire about fostering during Tusla National Fostering Week can visit Tusla.ie for more details, contact freephone 1800 226 771, email tusla.fostering@tusla.ie or follow #Tuslafostering on Tusla’s Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels.