PHOTOS: Busy start to academic year at Waterford school

The beautiful singing of the new first year choir echoed through St. Paul’s Church as Presentation Secondary School, Waterford, celebrated the beginning of year mass this month.

Organised by the religion and music departments at the school, this occasion was celebrated by Fr Pat Fitzgerald and attended by some local parishioners. It was greatly enhanced by the students’ contribution to the music, prayers, readings, reflections and offertory procession.

Head girl Quetsio Pamelo delivered a powerful and inspiring speech to her fellow students, reflecting on her own experiences as a first year student in the school and encouraging everyone to have the confidence to follow their ambitions.

School principal Orla Bolger also addressed the staff and students of the school, wishing them the best of luck in the academic year ahead and imparting appropriate words of wisdom to each year group.

Great Escape

The school's fifth and sixth year students managed to break free from the routine of school for a day this month, taking part in a challenging team-building day at The Great Escape.

In a unique Crystal Maze type challenge, they successfully escaped three different scenarios and safely reassembled for hot chocolate at The Granary to celebrate.

Belmont Park

The transition year students also escaped from school when they went on a visit to Belmont Park to meet with the service users who will be their co-participants in this year’s integrated PE programme. This is a long-standing programme in the school, which is thoroughly enjoyed by both the girls and their new friends.

The girls, who enjoyed a tour of the farm, workshop and horticulture area, are really looking forward to working with Belmont during the year.