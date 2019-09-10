Waterford bishop welcomes 15 new students beginning priesthood studies

Fifteen seminarians have begun their formation and academic programme for 2019–2020.

The new students are currently in formation in Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth ,and the Pontifical Beda College, Rome, with a number beginning their propaedeutic programme in other locations in Ireland and abroad. This brings to 68 the total number studying for the priesthood for Irish dioceses.

Commenting on the 2019 – 2020 intake of seminarians, Bishop of Waterford and Lismore Alphonsus Cullinan, who is chair of the Bishops’ Council for Vocations, said: “While we are all aware of the great challenges facing the Church and society at this time, we know also that God the all-powerful is always with us. These formation figures released today offer us a sign of hope.

“I was particularly taken by something Pope Francis said in his message for Vocations Sunday (May 12) this year to encourage men to consider a vocation to the priesthood: ‘Every vocation is a summons not to stand on the shore, nets in hand, but to follow Jesus on the path he has marked out for us, for our own happiness and for the good of those around us.," he continued.

Bishop Cullinan added: “I pray that many will hear God’s call and be courageous in following whatever path God puts before them.”