Internet safety seminar for Waterford parents at Tower Hotel

A social media seminar for parents and guardians will take place at the Tower Hotel, Waterford, on September 7.

The day seminar will focus on internet safety, social media for under 18-year-olds, online reputation, and what parents and students need to know about the online world.

The seminar will be hosted is WLR FM presenter Damien Tiernan, who previously was RTÉ's South East correspondent.

More information along with tickets are available online.