WARNING: Gangsters target Waterford businesses with money scam

Businesses in County Waterford are warned to be vigilant of a gang operating a change scam.

According to WLR FM, a number of businesses in Dungarvan have been targeted by the gang, who have come into premises looking for change of €50 and €100 notes.

Once the money is handed over, gang members change their minds but don’t hand back the full amount of notes to the shop owner.

WaterfordLive.ie has contact the gardaí in relation to the claims and is awaiting a response.