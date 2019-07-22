Top American band flying in for epic Waterford Summer in the City weekend

With Waterford’s Summer in the City Festival enjoying its busiest year to date, another big weekend rolls around as The Tan and Sober Gentlemen – all the way from the USA – headline this week’s Churchyard Sessions on Bailey’s New Street.

The Tan and Sober Gentlemen is a rowdy, high-energy bluegrass band all the way from North Carolina. Come stomp and holler, drink and dance. The gig, taking place from 5pm on Saturday (July 27), is just the latest event of a bursting programme of music, street performance, puppet shows and family entertainment. Like all of the festival’s event, it’s absolutely free.

Joining them on the day are two more top-notch up-and-coming emerging Irish acts, Ten Ounce Mouse and Waterford’s own Drop the Shadow. It’s going to be a serious day of music in the Viking Triangle!

Over at Centre Stage in John Roberts Square, there’s musical entertainment from the fantastic No Hot Ashes at 3pm, with the De La Salle Pipe Band kicking things off from 2pm. There’s also family fun with free face painting and the ‘Mr Cool’ Puppet Show.

Newly-added to the festival this year are Block Parties in Waterford Cultural Quarter with an outdoor stage at Tully’s Bar on O’Connell Street. On Friday, local troubadour Conor Clancy (of Toucan) and band will perform.

Visit Summer in the City's Facebook page for more information.