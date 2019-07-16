Waterford students secure places on TG4 Media Training Development Scheme

Waterford students are taking part in TG4 and Údarás na Gaeltachta's Media Training Development Scheme, which was launched by Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton on July 12 in Galway during the Galway Film Fleadh.

The aim of the scheme is to support independent production companies to develop the skills and talent of an emerging generation of Irish speaking talent to work in the sector.

Ten independent production companies are participating in the scheme, with each company mentoring a trainee for a period of one year. Trainees will receive practical experience and expertise in specific skills areas such as editors, directors, researchers, assistant producers and production development staff. The participating companies are spread the length and breadth of Ireland, from Dingle to Dublin and Galway to An Rinn in County Waterford. They specialise in various genres, from young peoples’ television to sport, factual to music, arts and drama. The companies are Macalla, Midas, Aniar, Fíbín, Telegael, Nemeton, Red Shoe, Iris, Ros na Rún and Tua Films.

Among the trainees are a number of graduates from WIT and Nemeton's TV Production course. They include Oisín Misteál who graduated with a Higher Diploma in TV Production and will be spening the year with Tua Films in Galway.

Éannaí Ní Shuilleamháin will be joining Waterford-based Red Shoe Productions, which was founded in 2007 and is based in the Gaeltacht. Headed by Maggie Breathnach, Red Shoe is currently planning and preparing for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Drogheda. This is no challenge for Red Shoe Productions, the IFTA winning company behind Imeall, Hup, Mo Mhóirchoir Féin – A Prayer, Gradam Ceoil and House of Art. Red Shoe Productions’ mission and purpose is to create imaginative, intelligent and thought-provoking programmes for a wide range of audiences and broadcasters.

Another An Rinn-based TV production company, Nemeton, headed by Irial Mac Murchú, says that the company is also delighted to have won a place on the TG4/Údarás na Gaeltachta television apprenticeship scheme. Under this scheme, one place is awarded to an up-and-coming television professional for a one year term - in Nemeton’s case the scheme will be outside broadcast skills on TG4 live sports broadcasts. Andy Ó Laoighre, who has recently completed the Higher Diploma in TV Production run by Nemeton and WIT, will be upskilling with Nemeton for the coming year. Nemeton is one of Ireland’s largest production companies and is best known for its live GAA coverage and documentaries on TG4.

This training initiative supports TG4’s strategy to grow and develop the independent production sector in the regions. TG4’s ambition is to act as a springboard for Irish language companies to grow their businesses, both in Ireland and internationally. Investing in new talent is a key part of this growth. An upskilling bursary is also in place, targeted at professionals already working in the industry, who wish to develop specific expertise or for general career development.

This innovative and dynamic initiative also complements Údarás na Gaeltachta’s strategy of supporting the development of training programmes and education to increase the level of skills and employability in the Gaeltacht and will significantly enhance the stream of talent and new skills coming to the fore in the Irish language audiovisual and digital media spheres in 2019.