Energetic Waterford students take on Gaisce adventure journey

At the start of the year, all Presentation Secondary School, Waterford, transition year students were given the opportunity to do the Gaisce President’s Award.

Each participating student challenged herself in the areas of community involvement, taking on a new personal skill and engaging in a physical activity in the hope of being awarded with the bronze Gaisce award.

The final hurdle in this challenge was the planning, preparation and undertaking of an adventure journey. This adventure involved the girls lacing up their runners and setting out on an intimidating 25 kilometre walk over the course of two days, led by some energetic transition year teachers. The students were mesmerised as they meandered along the stunningly beautiful Waterford coastline, taking in the incredible views of their own county and the coastline of nearby Wexford.

After a challenging first day of walking, there was just enough energy left to engage in a competitive game of football on Woodstown beach before settling down for the night at the hostel.

The atmosphere over the two days was one of support, unity and fun. Much of this fun happening at the park in Passage East, where the sounds of laughter and glee echoed all around as the excited bunch descended on the swings and slides with the enthusiasm of a bunch of preschoolers. It was with broad and bright smiles (and a few blisters too) that every single participant made it to the finish line in Cheekpoint to celebrate this amazing accomplishment with a well-deserved ice-cream.

Integrated PE programme

Many other programmes were also wrapping-up in transition year. One of these programmes was the unique transition year integrated PE programme, which worked in collaboration with the Brothers of Charity, START, Blue Door and Spring Garden services. Each week during their PE lessons, the transition years enjoyed taking part in a wide variety of differentiated activities with the service users from these four organisations.

The students also hosted a Christmas party for their new friends and organised a trip to Tramore.

This very successful programme has been running in the Presentation for over 30 years and has inspired many of the students to go on to volunteer with the Special Olympics club, which also takes place in our school.