Waterford Walls announced a finalist in National Lottery Good Causes Awards
The Waterford Walls Project is a finalist in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards. Photo: Waterford Walls Facebook
Waterford Walls has been named among the finalists for this year's National Lottery Good Causes Awards.
A traveller youth advocacy group, a heritage group based on a tiny island off the coast of Cork, Ireland’s only dedicated publisher of books by children, a scuba diving club, an organisation which works to prevent the harm and heal the trauma of sexual violence, and an aerial dance troupe are also amongst the 36 community groups, sports clubs and organisations from all over Ireland who were announced as regional winners and finalists.
The awards honour the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes all over the country.
The 36 winning groups will now proceed to the grand final in six categories: Sport, Health and Well-being, Heritage, Arts and Culture, Community, and Youth. A seventh category, Irish Language, will have a special award to be announced on the night at the awards final, in recognition of outstanding work done in the promotion of the Irish Language.
Each national category winner will receive €10,000, while the overall Good Cause of the Year will get an additional €25,000 on top of this. The winners will be announced at a gala awards event in the Clayton Burlington Hotel in Dublin on November 2.
The judging for the national finals of the Good Causes Awards takes place in Athlone on October 7 and 8. At this stage, representatives of each of the 36 finalists will be asked to do a short presentation to the judging panel and respond to any questions from the panel. The judging panel will joined by Lotto host and RTÉ weather presenter Nuala Carey.
The 36 National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2019 finalists are listed below.
Dublin
Sport – Dalkey Scubadivers, Dublin
Health and Well-being – Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Dublin
Arts and Culture – Dance Theatre Ireland, Dublin
Heritage - The School of Irish Archaeology, Dublin
Community - Spinal Injuries Ireland, Dublin
Youth - Sphere 17 Regional Youth Service, Dublin
North
(Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan)
Sport – Liquid Therapy, Donegal
Health and Well-being - Rossinver Community Development Company, Leitrim
Arts and Culture - Kids’ Own Publishing Partnership, Sligo
Heritage - Donegal G.A.P Heritage & History Group, Donegal
Community - Breffni Community Development, Leitrim
Youth – Involve, Donegal
Midlands
(Roscommon, Longford, Westmeath, Laois, Offaly)
Sport - Laois Sports Partnership, Laois
Health and Well-being - Cuisle Cancer Support, Laois
Arts and Culture – Helium Arts, Westmeath
Heritage - Abbeyleix Bog Project, Laois
Community - Shannonbridge Community Services Group, Offaly
Youth – YoYo Youth Café (Youth Work Ireland Midlands), Westmeath
South
(Cork, Tipperary, Waterford, Kilkenny, Wexford)
Sport - St. Patrick's Snooker Club, Wexford
Health and Well-being – Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, Kilkenny
Arts and Culture - Waterford Walls
Heritage - Bere Island Projects Group, Cork
Community - Family Carers Ireland Wexford
Youth – No Name! Club, Kilkenny
East
(Louth, Meath, Kildare, Carlow, Wicklow)
Sport - Greystones Lawn Bowling Club, Wicklow
Health and Well-being – Irish Wheelchair Association Carlow
Arts and Culture – Centre For Creative Practices, Wicklow
Heritage - Tea Lane Graveyard Committee, Kildare
Community - Omeath District Development, Louth
Youth - Drogheda ABACAS Special School for Children with Autism, Louth
West
(Mayo, Galway, Clare, Limerick, Kerry)
Sport - Lahinch Swim Club, Clare
Health and Well-being - Bergerie Trust, Limerick
Arts and Culture - Fidget Feet Aerial Dance Theatre, Limerick
Heritage - Ireland Reaching Out, Galway
Community - Social Action Group Rathmore, Kerry
Youth - Southhill Hub, Limerick.
