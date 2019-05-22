Waterford Walls announced a finalist in National Lottery Good Causes Awards

Waterford Walls has been named among the finalists for this year's National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

A traveller youth advocacy group, a heritage group based on a tiny island off the coast of Cork, Ireland’s only dedicated publisher of books by children, a scuba diving club, an organisation which works to prevent the harm and heal the trauma of sexual violence, and an aerial dance troupe are also amongst the 36 community groups, sports clubs and organisations from all over Ireland who were announced as regional winners and finalists.

The awards honour the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes all over the country.

The 36 winning groups will now proceed to the grand final in six categories: Sport, Health and Well-being, Heritage, Arts and Culture, Community, and Youth. A seventh category, Irish Language, will have a special award to be announced on the night at the awards final, in recognition of outstanding work done in the promotion of the Irish Language.

Each national category winner will receive €10,000, while the overall Good Cause of the Year will get an additional €25,000 on top of this. The winners will be announced at a gala awards event in the Clayton Burlington Hotel in Dublin on November 2.

The judging for the national finals of the Good Causes Awards takes place in Athlone on October 7 and 8. At this stage, representatives of each of the 36 finalists will be asked to do a short presentation to the judging panel and respond to any questions from the panel. The judging panel will joined by Lotto host and RTÉ weather presenter Nuala Carey.

The 36 National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2019 finalists are listed below.

Dublin

Sport – Dalkey Scubadivers, Dublin

Health and Well-being – Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Dublin

Arts and Culture – Dance Theatre Ireland, Dublin

Heritage - The School of Irish Archaeology, Dublin

Community - Spinal Injuries Ireland, Dublin

Youth - Sphere 17 Regional Youth Service, Dublin

North

(Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan)

Sport – Liquid Therapy, Donegal

Health and Well-being - Rossinver Community Development Company, Leitrim

Arts and Culture - Kids’ Own Publishing Partnership, Sligo

Heritage - Donegal G.A.P Heritage & History Group, Donegal

Community - Breffni Community Development, Leitrim

Youth – Involve, Donegal

Midlands

(Roscommon, Longford, Westmeath, Laois, Offaly)

Sport - Laois Sports Partnership, Laois

Health and Well-being - Cuisle Cancer Support, Laois

Arts and Culture – Helium Arts, Westmeath

Heritage - Abbeyleix Bog Project, Laois

Community - Shannonbridge Community Services Group, Offaly

Youth – YoYo Youth Café (Youth Work Ireland Midlands), Westmeath

South

(Cork, Tipperary, Waterford, Kilkenny, Wexford)

Sport - St. Patrick's Snooker Club, Wexford

Health and Well-being – Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, Kilkenny

Arts and Culture - Waterford Walls

Heritage - Bere Island Projects Group, Cork

Community - Family Carers Ireland Wexford

Youth – No Name! Club, Kilkenny

East

(Louth, Meath, Kildare, Carlow, Wicklow)

Sport - Greystones Lawn Bowling Club, Wicklow

Health and Well-being – Irish Wheelchair Association Carlow

Arts and Culture – Centre For Creative Practices, Wicklow

Heritage - Tea Lane Graveyard Committee, Kildare

Community - Omeath District Development, Louth

Youth - Drogheda ABACAS Special School for Children with Autism, Louth

West

(Mayo, Galway, Clare, Limerick, Kerry)

Sport - Lahinch Swim Club, Clare

Health and Well-being - Bergerie Trust, Limerick

Arts and Culture - Fidget Feet Aerial Dance Theatre, Limerick

Heritage - Ireland Reaching Out, Galway

Community - Social Action Group Rathmore, Kerry

Youth - Southhill Hub, Limerick.