Waterford City and County Council hiring facilities maintenance caretaker

Waterford City and County Council is seeking a facilities maintenance caretaker in Dungarvan who will assist in the management of services and processes that support its core business.

The role is to ensure that Waterford City and County Council has the most suitable working environment for its employees and their activities.

The facilities maintenance caretaker will assist in both strategic planning and day-to-day operations, particularly in relation to buildings and premises. Likely areas of responsibility include building and grounds maintenance; corporate services duties; cleaning; catering and vending; health and safety; security; and utilities and communications infrastructure.

Wages shall be fully inclusive and shall be as determined from time to time. The holder of the office shall pay to the local authority any fees or other monies (other than his/her inclusive salary) payable to and received by him/her by virtue of his/her office or in respect of services which he/she is required by or under any enactment to perform. €621.73 - €640.92 gross per week.

Closing date is May 24.

Visit Waterford City and County Council for more information.