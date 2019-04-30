Top Waterford restaurants all set for All-Ireland Irish Restaurant Awards

Waterford restaurants are preparing for the 11th annual All-Ireland Irish Restaurant Awards at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin, on May 13.

Over 1,000 guests will sit down to a five-course gala dinner, prepared by previous winners of the Irish Restaurant Awards. The awards are one of the premier events in the hospitality industry. Over 90,000 nominations were received in January during the first stage of the Irish Restaurant Awards, where members of the public nominated their favourite establishments.

Throughout March, regional finals were held in Kildare, Monaghan, Limerick and Sligo where the best restaurants, chefs and restaurant staff in each county were recognised for their hard work and dedication.

In addition to the regional awards, restaurants from each county will also be competing in national awards under the following categories: Best Cocktail Experience, Best Private Dining and Club Restaurant, Best Cookery School, Best Seafood Experience, and Best Digital Marketing.

The Waterford finalists are listed below.

Best Restaurant: The Tannery Restaurant

Best Chef: Peter Everett of Everett's Restaurant

Best Newcomer: Everett's Restaurant



Best Hotel and Guesthouse: The House Restaurant at Cliff House Hotel

Best Restaurant Manager: Kamila Bystrzonowska of Momo Restaurant

Best Customer Service: Momo Restaurant

Best Café: Coach House Coffee

Pub of the Year: An Uisce Beatha

Best Wine Experience: La Boheme Restaurant and Winebar

Best Gastro Pub: Geoff's Cafe Bar

Best World Cuisine: KYOTO

Best Free From: GROW HQ

Best Kids Size Me: No. 9 Café

Local Food Hero: Colin Jephson of Ardkeen Quality Food Store

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine: Seagull Bakery



Best Casual Dining: Bodega

