Injured walker rescued from Coumshingaun and transferred to Waterford hospital by helicopter
An walker injured on the ridge above Coumshingaun was transferred to University Hospital Waterford on Friday.
South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association worked in conjunction with the National Ambulance Service's Dungarvan-based crew, gardaí and the Rescue 117 Waterford-based coast guard helicopter to assist the casualty.
Rescue 117 landed at Waterford Airport and handed care of the casualty over to another Dungarvan-based ambulance that was in the area, who then transferred the patient to University Hospital Waterford.
All parties were safely off the hill by 5.30pm.
