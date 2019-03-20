Support 1,276 Waterford people living with dementia by hosting a Tea Day

RTÉ and Rose of Tralee presenter Dáithí Ó Sé is calling on the people of Waterford to host a Tea Day in aid of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI).

Alzheimer’s Tea Day, the charity’s largest annual fundraising campaign, takes place on May 2. The ASI aims to raise €500,000 to provide supports and services to help families living with dementia nationwide.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Alzheimer’s Tea Day. The Tea Day campaign provides vital funds for truly important services, which include nationwide day care centres, respite, home care, social clubs, carer support groups, Alzheimer cafés and the busy national helpline.

Every year, thousands of people around the country get involved with local Tea Day events in their homes, workplaces, schools, local community centres, parishes or somewhere special. The ASI is asking people to invite their friends, family, colleagues and neighbours to have a cuppa, a chat and maybe a treat or two.

Get involved and host a tea party by visiting TeaDay.ie and simply register your details to receive a Tea Day pack, which includes an A3 poster, an invitation book, a collection box, five books of raffle tickets, a bank giro and fun tips on hosting a Tea Day event. Registration deadline is April 26.

Last year there were 1,200 Tea Day hosts and this year the charity is looking to double that number, supporting the estimated 1,276 people living with dementia in Waterford. For every one person with dementia, three others are directly affected. The number of people with dementia is expected to more than double to 2,552 by 2039.

"Dementia is something that could affect any of us some day," ASI ambassador Dáithí Ó Sé said.

"What alarms me is that the 1,276 figure is set to double in the next 20 years. But by taking part in this campaign, you are helping to raise vital funds and awareness of a condition that is affecting so many of our family, friends and neighbours.

"What’s important to remember is that money raised locally stays locally, so by getting involved you’ll be supporting your own community."