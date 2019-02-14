Waterford wins top prize at Irish Independent Reader Travel Awards

Waterford took home a top prize in this year’s Irish Independent Reader Travel Awards.

Waterford Greenway was announced as Ireland’s Favourite Adventure at the awards.

The Reader Travel Awards are run annually by the Irish Independent, with awards made this year under 16 different categories.

A ‘who’s who’ of Irish travel and tourism met at Dublin’s Cliff Townhouse last weekend to celebrate the 2019 winners, and to look ahead to 2020.

Waterford City and County Council director of economic development and planning Michael Quinn was in attendance to accept the award.

Holiday trends

The travel and tourism experts in attendance at the event identified a number of holiday trends for the coming years, including multi-generational holidays, immersive experiences and the “human touch”.

Speaking at the event, Irish Independent travel editor Pól Ó Conghaile said his readers have identified clear trends for travel and tourism in 2019. "Firstly, we’re seeing increased demand for multi-generational holidays, where children, parents and grandparents can enjoy time together.

“Secondly – and mirroring what’s happening in wider society – we’re seeing a backlash against the ‘always on’, device-driven mindset. Tourism operators who offer a genuine human touch in the age of the screen are really resonating with our readers. People are seeking out warm service, human advice and ways to connect with childhood memories.

“The third strong trend we’re witnessing this year is the continued rise of experiential and immersive travel. Instead of traditional sightseeing, the 2019 tourist wants the type of holiday experience where they get to live like a local, learn new skills, and truly immerse themselves in a new culture.

“These trends are being taken on board by tourism-providers in Waterford and throughout Ireland. Waterford has a long and proud tradition of tourism and hospitality, and the county performed strongly in our 2019 awards.”