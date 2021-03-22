'Funding will enhance entire Waterford Greenway and further unlock tourism potential'

Green Party TD for Waterford Marc Ó Cathasaigh has welcomed the announcement of €370,000 for the upgrade and enhancement of Clonea Road to Ballinacourty Spur of the Waterford Greenway.

Waterford Greenway is one of 14 large-scale projects throughout the country receiving €6 million funding under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The investment is co-funded by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin through Fáilte Ireland and involves a significant development of many of the most popular outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways, cycleways and blueways.

"Waterford Greenway has been a huge success for Waterford and the South East in general, and I welcome the funding announcement," Deputy Ó Cathasaigh said.

"The Greenway is a wonderful outdoor amenity, which has been used and enjoyed by locals and visitors alike and has become a significant tourist attraction for visitors from Ireland and overseas. As part of the growing Greenway network, it plays a key role in our sustainable tourism offering here in the county. This extension will have a significant impact on the area and will enhance the entire Greenway and make it an even more attractive amenity to visit.

"During Covid times, more and more people are appreciating the great outdoors and many are planning holidays at home for 2021. Waterford Greenway will continue to be a key sustainable tourism destination and the announcement will further unlock the tourism potential of the area to the benefit of locals and visitors alike," he added.

The funding announced will be spent on upgrading the existing walk way/cycle way between Clonea Road and Ballinacourty to Greenway standard, providing shared walking and cycling links to Ballinclamper and Ballinacourty car parks at Clonea Strand.

Green Party representative for Dungarvan, Críostóir Ó Faoláin, said: “The Waterford Greenway is one of the best in the country and I am happy to see continued commitment to its success. The upgrade to this spur from the Greenway is very welcome, as the existing walking trail is narrow and sometimes impassable due to excess water. Locals have reached out to me to ask that it be upgraded and I am delighted that funding has been approved for this work to be carried out.”