Waterford Treasures starts preparing for future North American visitors at Tourism Ireland expo

Twenty-eight tourism companies from Ireland including Waterford Treasures are taking part in Tourism Ireland’s first ever North American Ireland Virtual Expo.

The Ireland Virtual Expo is a two-day B2B tourism event organised by Tourism Ireland to allow the tourism companies from across Ireland, as well as 12 tour operators based in North America, to connect with more than 2,000 high-end travel advisors based across the United States and Canada.

Tourism Ireland will facilitate, via an online system, a series of one-to-one, pre-scheduled video appointments. The aim is to promote Waterford and Ireland to these influential North America travel advisors, to position the country well for when the time is right to welcome their clients and international visitors once again.

The virtual event will also include a trade show and webinars, which will highlight Ireland's luxury, outdoors and soft adventure offering, opportunities for small group and multi-generational travel, as well as the safety charters which are now in place on the island of Ireland. Attendees will also enjoy interactive entertainment showcasing Irish cuisine, culture, crafts and craic.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s head of North America and Australia, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted that over 2,000 travel advisors from across the United States and Canada are taking the time to join us and our partners from Ireland and North America for our first ever North American Ireland Virtual Expo.

“Our message for the US and Canadian travel advisors is that, when the time is right, we will have everything ready to welcome North American visitors back to our shores. We’ll be assuring them that tourism companies across Ireland have been implementing all the required new health and safety measures, but will still be ready to deliver a fantastic vacation experience for their clients,2 Ms Metcalfe added.