Waterford's Georgian Bishop’s Palace and King of the Vikings set to reopen

Following on from the successful reopening of the Medieval Museum, the Georgian Bishop’s Palace in Waterford will reopen its doors to the public on Monday next (July 13) at 9.15am and the King of the Vikings 3D Adventure at 11am.

There will be new procedures for social distancing, hygiene and visitor interaction in accordance with the HSE guidelines.

"It might be unusual to see team members and Vikings in a face mask and gloves, but the safety of our staff and guests will be paramount. Team members who will be closer to visitors will be wearing PPE," a spokesperson says.

"We have a full hygiene policy that will be strictly followed by all team members to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness throughout all of the Waterford Treasures sites.

"When you need to interact with the team member on the admissions desk, they will call you forward. There is a plastic screen between you and the team member, with a small gap at the bottom through which items can be passed. Please do ask the admissions team member if you have any queries or concerns – they are there to help!

"We will monitor how the new procedures work, keeping your safety in mind at all times," the spokesperson adds.