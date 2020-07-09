New Nature Trail for children at Waterford's Mount Congreve Gardens

Mount Congreve Gardens in Waterford has launched a brand new seasonal Nature Trail for children.

The buggy-friendly trail offers families an abundance of nature to explore, with children given 15 different questions and challenges as they meander through the world-famous gardens located just outside Waterford city.

In total, the Nature Trail is a 1.5km walk and can be completed in approximately 40 minutes.

The new Nature Trail is included in the Mount Congreve Gardens ticket price. The gardens are open from Tuesday to Sunday from 11am to 5.30pm. Last entry to the gardens at 4pm. Tickets must be booked in advance. See www.mountcongreve.com.