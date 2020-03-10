Extraordinary array of colour and scent at Waterford's Mount Congreve Gardens

Mount Congreve Gardens in County Waterford is celebrating Magnificent Magnolia Month this March.

The Herman Dool Walk, lined with 250 magnolia trees, creates a colourful overhead canopy of giant blooms.

It was created by landscape architect Herman Dool and Ambrose Congreve in the middle of the 70-acre garden during the 1960s.

Hailed by the Horticultural Society of Massachusetts as “one of the great gardens of the world”, Mount Congreve Gardens is one of the world's best places to see magnolias. It features three spectacular plantings of magnolias in the garden: the first and original planting on the terrace below the house is magnolia campbellii, followed by magnolia veitchii and magnolia sprengeri var diva among others, all now mature and impressive trees.

This planting is best viewed from an elevated spot near The Temple where one can look along the top of the canopy and see magnificent planting.

A straight walk downhill of approximately 150 metres with a view to the River Suir and beyond to County Kilkenny, the Magnolia Walk is lined on both sides with magnolia soulangeana backed by the taller magnolia campbellii and magnolia sargentiana var robusta. The grass verges are planted with frittilaria meleagris, the snakeshead frittilary and primula veris. The result is an extraordinary array of colour and scent.