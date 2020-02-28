Spanish tourists fall in love with Waterford

Leading Spanish tour operator Catai and some of its top-producing travel agents explored Waterford as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The travel professionals were here to experience at first-hand the wealth of things to see and do for Spanish holidaymakers.

Some of the highlights from their action-packed itinerary included a guided tour of the House of Waterford Crystal and the Bishop's Palace Museum.

“Their visit was an excellent opportunity to showcase our superb tourism offering," said Tourism Ireland’s Spain manager Barbara Wood.

"Seeing is believing - and our aim is that when they return home, they will be even more enthusiastic about the destination, helping to secure a greater share of their business for Ireland in 2020.”

In 2019, Ireland welcomed 443,000 Spanish arrivals.

“Tourism Ireland is undertaking an extensive programme of targeted promotional activity to grow Spanish visitor numbers for 2020 and, in particular, to encourage more holidaymakers to explore our regions and less-visited attractions during the shoulder and off-season months," she added.