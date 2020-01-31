Visit Waterford showcase the city and county's attractions at Holiday World Show in Dublin

Visit Waterford was one of the many exhibitors that showcased at the recent Holiday World Show in Dublin.

The Visit Waterford stand displayed the attractions, accommodation, and food and beverage experiences the city and county has to offer.

It had a range of experiential activities including an interactive experience with Waterford Crystal master craftsman Jimmy Kelly, who was demonstrating the technique of cutting crystal to all curious visitors.

Lismore Heritage Centre provided an exclusive look into the Lismore Castle chambers with their special VR headset and interactive three-minute video, which received lots of attention. The stand came alive with some beautiful seasonal plants from Mount Congreve.

Visitors tasted delicious types of cheese from Knockanore Irish Farmhouse Cheese and sampled the renowned Waterford Blaa. Blackwater Gin provided a tantalising gin tasting experience and the Cliff House Hotel showcased the beauty products used to pamper guests during their luxurious spa treatments.

“All the participants showcased their properties and attractions, and many hotels joined in with great offers and prizes that could be won. Members were happy to answer any questions visitors had, promoting everything from the spectacular Greenway to the Adventure Centre in Dunmore. Many local businesses, including the Tower Hotel, Faithlegg Hotel, Granville Hotel, Food the Waterford Way, Cliff House Hotel, Mount Congreve, Lismore Heritage Centre, Waterford Council Tourism Team, Dungarvan Tourist Office, Greenway Waterford Bike Hire, Suir Valley Railway, Visit Waterford, House of Waterford Crystal and Blackwater Distillery joined the event. All visitors had a chance to participate in competitions and win some amazing prizes,” a Visit Waterford spokesperson tells WaterfordLive.ie.

“The event was considered a great success and brought a great number of interested people expressing their desire to visit our city and county, while exploring Ireland's Ancient East.”