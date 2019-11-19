Waterford hotel staff meet London’s West End

Forty-five top British meetings and events professionals attended Ireland Meets the West End in London.

The annual B2B event – organised by Tourism Ireland in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland – saw the buyers meet, and do business with, some 37 Irish tourism businesses, including the Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore.

The aim of Ireland Meets the West End was to grow business tourism from Britain to County Waterford and Ireland. The event provided a valuable opportunity for the companies from Ireland to showcase and sell their products and to convince the British buyers to confirm their meetings and events in Ireland for 2020 and beyond.

Business tourism is the most lucrative form of tourism, with visitors travelling to Ireland for business purposes spending almost three times more than the average visitor. Corporate meetings and association conferences continue to be the focus of Tourism Ireland’s business tourism promotions in Britain.

Tourism Ireland’s head of Great Britain Julie Wakley said: “Business tourism is an important, high yield sector and Tourism Ireland has undertaken a busy programme of activity throughout 2019 to grow business from this sector. Our promotions have been highlighting our world-class venues and facilities, such as the Cliff House Hotel, as well as ease of access from Britain and the unique experiences on offer in Ireland.”

Meet in Ireland is the official MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and events) brand for the island of Ireland. It comprises three tourism authorities – Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland – who work in partnership to promote the island of Ireland as a leading conference and meeting destination.