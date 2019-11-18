Waterford set to become 'a complete destination' for visitors

There was a great sense of celebration and enthusiasm at Tramore Racecourse for the launch of the Visit Waterford Tourism Analysis and Promotional Plan.

Officially opening the event, Mayor of Waterford Cllr John Pratt spoke of the importance of delivering the message that Waterford has the very best to offer in terms of tourism.

Food and drink producers from all over the county were on hand, showcasing exactly why Waterford was chosen as the Foodie Destination of Ireland 2019, which added to the celebratory atmosphere.

Detailing the promotional plan, chair of Visit Waterford David McCoy said: “It provides a plan for Waterford to become a complete destination for both domestic and international visitors. It also provides a framework for all businesses with a stake in tourism to participate in the promotion of Waterford alongside their business.”

He went on to outline the Visit Waterford marketing objectives, which include activating the ‘Waterford, Where Ireland Begins’ brand, building awareness of Waterford as a destination, creating targeted promotional marketing material and a three-year implementation plan, as well as encouraging and developing collaborative links with tourism providers.

Visit Waterford, which is a membership organisation, has already identified a number of campaigns to target international and domestic visitors to stay in Waterford and created a content bank for members, which includes new images of the city and county, along with social and promotional videos. A new website has also been developed with the support of Waterford City and County Council and can be viewed at www.visitwaterford.com.

The underlying message from the launch is one of collaboration, with stakeholders coming together to promote Waterford to a national and international audience, which was endorsed by Sarah Fitzpatrick on behalf of Fáilte Ireland.

The promotional plan is in line with Ireland's Ancient East objectives and has the full support of Fáilte Ireland.