Waterford B&B inspired by top chef at Fáilte Ireland training workshop

Representatives from a County Waterford family run bed and breakfast attended Fáilte Ireland's two-day training programme Taste of Place this week.

The team at Ballymaclode's Samuels Heritage was joined by chefs and culinary teams from Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, Wexford, Limerick and Carlow at the Cork Institute of Technology where renowned chef Gary O’Hanlon gave cookery demonstrations and insights to the group.

Fáilte Ireland developed the new Taste of Place programme to help chefs and culinary teams to leverage the growing trend of tourists seeking out locally sourced dishes and the stories behind them by providing stand out local and seasonal cuisine.

The programme armed chefs with insights into how food motivates the tourist, provided the latest tourism trends and culinary concepts, and underlined the business benefits of sourcing locally.

Chefs and cooks responsible for food preparation, presentation and menu development also saw first-hand a variety of dishes demonstrated using the best local ingredients.

“This new programme has been developed by Fáilte Ireland to ensure that visitors to Ireland enjoy a real taste of place and to support the latest three-year food and drink initiative Taste the Island by equipping chefs across Ireland with the knowledge on the power and benefits of using local produce to deliver an unforgettable visitor experience," said Fáilte Ireland's food tourism manager Tracey Coughlan.

Head chef Gary O’Hanlon added: “I was thrilled to help deliver Fáilte Ireland’s Taste of Place programme, and I commend their vision and drive in promoting local produce through the Taste the Island programme. It was a pleasure to work with other like-minded chefs and culinary teams to reinforce the message how using quality locally sourced food and beverage can benefit their business and the overall tourist experience.”