Brand new nature trail for families opens in County Waterford

A brand new nature trail has now been launched County Waterford and is available free of charge for the month of August.

The 70-acre gardens of Mount Congreve offer an abundance of nature to explore, ensuring that younger visitors engage with the flora and fauna. The nature trail has been created to offer little ones a set of challenges as they meander the walking trails through the world-famous gardens located just outside Waterford city.

The new looped nature trail walk will keep everyone happy, with a buggy-friendly path for smaller tots to snooze while older ones enjoy the series of questions for them to solve along the way. In total, the nature trail is a 1.5km walk and can be completed in approximately 40 minutes.

The gardens are open every day for the summer, from 11am to 5.30pm. Last entry to the gardens at 4.30pm. See www.mountcongreve.com for more information.