Water bottle refilling stations installed along Waterford Greenway

Water bottle refilling stations have been installed along the Waterford Greenway.

They are located at Abbeyside, Ballylynch Cross, Bilberry and Kilmacthomas for cyclists, runners and walkers to use.

They were funded under the Local Authority Prevention Network, which aims to promote waste prevention for the benefit of the country.

Read more: 'Crazy' teenagers jumping off Waterford cliff ‘absolute madness’