2 - 5 houses for sale for less than €250,000 in Waterford

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@waterfordlive.ie

2 - 5 houses for sale for less than €250,000 in Waterford

5 houses for sale for less than €250,000 in Waterford

This stunning house boasts three bedrooms and is located at The Court, Fairfield Park, Waterford City.

See more on this property here.