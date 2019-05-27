Fantastic Waterford events planned to celebrate National Bike Week

There are a host of activities being organised by Waterford City and County Council and Waterford Sports Partnership to celebrate National Bike Week 2019 from June 22-30.

Mountain Biking (June 23)

One hour of off road mountain bike fun at Portlaw Woods. Meet at Portlaw Church car park at 7pm. Over 16’s. Limited places.

Free event. Registration essential. Contact Pauline on 0761 10 2682 or email pcasey@waterfordsportspartnership.ie.

Mountain Biking (June 29)

One hour of off road mountain bike fun at Colligan Woods. Meet at Colligan Woods car park at 11am. Over 16s. Limited places. Free event. Contact Jemma on 0761 10 2708.

Try the Trishaw for over 50s (June 24)

10.30am to 12pm at Walton Park, Abbeyside, Dungarvan. Free five minute spins on the trishaw for over 50s.

Feel the wind in your hair as you are driven around by a qualified pilot. Enjoy tea/coffee afterwards. Free event.

event. Registration essential. Contact Peter on 0761 10 2191.

Family history cycle (June 25)

Meeting at the Durrow Greenway car park at 6.30pm for a guided history cycle on the Waterford Greenway. Free bike hire available. Learn all about the history of this majestic route. Free event. Registration essential. Contact Peter on 0761102191.

Evening cycle (June 27)

Meeting at 7pm at Waterford Greenway car park, Carriganore. Short cycle from Carriganore to the Suir Valley Railway. Longer cycle from Carriganore to Kilmacthomas. Register on www.eventbrite.ie by June 25. Contact Jemma on 0761102708.

Lunchtime cycles (June 26)

Meeting at Walton Park at 12.45pm on June 26. Returning by 1.55pm. Leisurely lunchtime cycle to Clonea Strand. Also meeting at House of Waterford Crystal at 1pm for a 6km picnic cycle via Green Route to Bilberry and on to the

Greenway. Bikes, helmets and light lunch provided on the day. Free bike hire available. Free events. Registration essential. Contact Peter on 0761 10 2191 or pjones@waterfordsportspartnership.ie.

Bling your bike parades (June 30)

Meeting at 11am at the Clonea Road Greenway car park, Dungarvan. Bling your bike and join the cycle parade from the Greenway car park to Walton Park. Free event. Contact Hans on 087-2967286.

Also, meeting at 11am at the Regional Sports Centre car park, Waterford. Travelling along St. John’s River Walkway to the People’s Park. Prizes on the day for best dressed bike. Fun for all the family. Contact Jemma on 087-2142385.