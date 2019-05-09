Waterford to play host to free family event this month

A community-focused project which celebrates meeting places and what makes specific rural communities special returns to Passage East on Sunday, May 19, for a fun, free, family-focused orienteering event.

Visual artist, Michelle Browne, and her Bring Your Own Chair team are back in Passage East from 2pm to 4pm that day for Passage East Town Portrait. The team were first in Passage East in April of last year when they met with locals and displayed town motifs created by pupils in the local national school.

Browne, and her team have worked with selected rural communities across the three counties over the past year. They’ve been examining their layout and design, finding out where their meeting places were and are today, she explained.

“Passage East has lost services and businesses in recent years with the post office closing earlier this year. The Bring Your Own Chair Passage East Town Portrait will bring people to the village to look with fresh eyes, to explore the stories and hidden treasures that make Passage East unique.

“A new orienteering map has been created during mapping workshops with children from the area which highlight the particularities of the place. It will be a fun, family orienteering event and we will explore the changing nature of the village,” Michelle added.

Families are asked to come along just before 2pm to register. Each team must have at least one adult and can include up to 6 people.

The Bring Your Own Chair team has examined how life has changed since the so-called Celtic Tiger era in selected towns across Waterford, Wexford and Kilkenny. Together, they’ve also developed a series of town motifs, pictures and stories around what sets each community apart.

The Passage East event is part of the final phase of the Arts Council’s Making Great Art Work - Open Call Award project.

Join the event or to get involved get in touch with the Bring Your Own Team on info@callanworkhouseunion.com or phone 087-2825741.