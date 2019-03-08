'Waterford is wunderbar’: Déise represented at ITB Berlin travel trade fair

Visit Waterford has joined Tourism Ireland at the largest travel trade fair in the world, ITB, in Berlin this week.

Tourism Minister Brendan Griffin is lending his support to the 35 companies from Ireland who are exhibiting in the Main Hall and in the Youth and Adventure area, to grow Ireland’s share of the important German travel market.

ITB is a key element of Tourism Ireland’s spring promotional programme in Germany, which is the third-largest source of visitors to the island of Ireland and one of the largest outbound travel markets in the world.

2018 was the eighth consecutive year of growth for Irish tourism from Germany, when we welcomed almost 818,000 German arrivals, delivering almost €500 million to the economy. The Fáilte Ireland commercial team is also attending ITB, supporting 10 Irish companies in the youth and adventure sector.

ITB is the biggest travel promotion of the year, attracting over 160,000 visitors from 180 countries across the world. Of these, about 110,000 are trade visitors – including leading tour operators, travel agents, airlines, travel media and influencers – not just from Germany but from all over the world. The five-day event provides a valuable opportunity to network, negotiate and exchange vital contracts with the influential international tour operators and travel agents in attendance.

Tourism Ireland is rolling out an extensive programme of promotional activity again in 2019, building on the success of recent years. Tourism Ireland’s new Fill Your Heart with Ireland (in German, ‘Irland. Lässt dein Herz höher schlagen’) ad ran on German TV during January and February, reaching more than 17 million viewers.

A second TV campaign will run in the autumn. Tourism Ireland is also promoting the island of Ireland on social channels, with ads running on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.