Waterford meetings set to take place for mental health service users

The HSE’s community healthcare services in the South East – as part of working with people who use mental health services and with their family members, carers and supporters – is developing local forums in counties Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary and Wexford.

The local forum will exist as a resource for service users and family members, carers and supporters to voice their experiences, raise issues and be consulted and involved in mental health services developments in their area.

The establishment of the forums follow on from recommendations in the national mental health strategy A Vision for Change and the HSE’s own national strategy for service user involvement. The HSE’s 2015 mental health division operational plan included the strategic priority “that service users, families and carers are central to the design, planning, delivery and evaluation of services."

With an increased public focus on mental health in mind and an emphasis on the HSE’s South East Community Healthcare services working collaboratively with service users, family members and carers, information meetings on the subject – open to all interested parties – are being held at the Central Library, Lady Lane, Waterford, at 6pm on August 21, September 18, October 16, November 20 and December 18.