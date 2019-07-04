Epic summer family fun day in Waterford on the horizon

The annual summer family fun day at Mount Congreve Gardens in County Waterford is on the horizon.

A fun-filled day for all the family takes place on Sunday, July 14, from 11am to 4.30pm.

Mount Congreve Gardens' walking trails will be a treasure-filled land for little ones on the day as each child will be armed with a treasure map from which they will need to follow the trail and solve the series of clues along the pathways in order to the Bouncy Castle Village.

"Our summer fun days are hugely popular with families looking for a fantastic value fun day out," estate manager Ray Sinnott tells WaterfordLive.ie.

"A visit to the beautiful gardens makes for a great day out with kids. They get to spend time outdoors, there are soft places to run around in, it helps them connect with nature and enjoy the seasons.”

Every child that takes part in the treasure hunt will also receive a gift. A local food pop-up market will also be on-site with the very best local food and crafts.

The gardens at Mount Congreve consist of around 70 acres of the intensively planted woodland garden and a four-acre walled garden with 16 km of walking trails. The gardens are located just 10 minutes from Waterford city centre overlooking the majestic River Suir and direct access to the adjacent Waterford Greenway. The gardens are open every day for the summer, from 11am to 5.30pm. Last entry to the gardens is at 4.30pm.

It is advised that families book tickets to the family fun day in advance. Advance pruchase tickets are available online at discounted prices: a family ticket for two adults and two children is €21.50, while one adult and one child online tickets are available for €6.50 and €4.50 respectively. A limited number of tickets will also be available on the day with adult tickets priced at €7 each and children’s tickets priced at €5 each. This includes entry to the Mount Congreve Gardens, a treasure trail map and a gift for each child, entry to the Bouncy Castle Village as well as games and activities.

Further details and tickets are available at www.mountcongreve.com.