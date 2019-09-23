PICTURES: Irish eyes smiling in Japan as Ireland beat Scotland at #RWC2019

Irish supporters were in good voice in Yokohama on Sunday as the country's rugby team got off to the perfect start at the World Cup.

Joe Schmidt's men ran over five tries in a 27-3 win over a shellshocked Scotland early on Sunday morning (Irish time).

The New Zealand native expressed delight at the collective performance of the team in an utterly dominant display.

Speaking in the press conference afterwards, he said: “Sometimes what happens is that you build a lead and then lose a bit of cohesion when guys start filtering in and out. I didn't really detect that that happened.

“Conditions made it really difficult for us to construct things but we got the only try in the second half when a lot of those replacements were on. The scrum that we turned over, with the replacements on, was really impressive.

“But also the front foot we got off to - it just takes a bit of pressure off in the game. It means they have to chase it a little bit, they have to take a few more risks than we do. And at the same time. I was happy with the number of risks we did take.”

On the injury front, there were concerns afterwards for Peter O'Mahony and Bundee Aki.

Joe said: "We had two HIAs - Bundee (Aki) and Pete (O'Mahony). They're both symptom-free at the moment. It's reassuring, but we've got to get through the process. They failed HIA one so they'll go through HIA two and HIA three. That'll determine whether or not they've got a concussion. Beyond that, the minimum time you can turn around a player is six days. So we'll look at how that pans out over the next 24 hours."

On Johnny Sexton being withdrawn early in the second half after relinquishing the kicking duties to Conor Murray in the first half, the head coach said: “Johnny's fine, thanks. We decided to get him and Conor (Murray) off (for precautionary reasons).”

Ireland's next outing is against hosts Japan next Saturday morning.