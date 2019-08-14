Munster Rugby camp deemed a huge success in Waterford

Over 100 young Rugby players attended the annual Munster Rugby camp in WIT Arena last week.

Out of the nine rugby coaches taking part, Waterford was represented by John O’Neill (Camp Director), Brian O'Neill and Jack Jacob (Waterford City Rugby Club Coaches).

The camp also had a visit from local Munster player Jack O’ Donoghue.

Jack demonstrated a few basic skills for the campers, followed by a Q & A session.

Perhaps someday, one of these young players will be revisiting the camp as a Munster player themselves.