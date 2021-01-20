PROPERTY WATCH: Inside the most expensive house for sale in Ireland

The most expensive house for sale in Ireland is in the Midlands and comes with a price tag of a whopping €20 million.

What you get for that hefty price tag, however, is truly incredible.

The Abbey Leix Estate in Laois comes with the stunning late 18th century mansion, which boasts nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

It also has a private estate comprising some 1,120 acres, and includes some of Ireland's most notable remaining ancient woodland and extensive frontage to the River Nore.

And if that wasn't enough, there are also 10 lodges and cottages on the estate and more besides.

If you have won the Euromillions and would like more information on this property CLICK HERE.