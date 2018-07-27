SEAT Ireland puts SPIN1038 and SPIN South West in gear for 2018

SEAT Ireland is delighted to announce it is the new official car partner of SPIN1038 and SPIN South West.

Taking to the roads and familiar hotspots across Dublin and the South West for the next 12 months, the SPIN street crew will now sport brand-new SEAT Arona Crossover SUVs.

The partnership will see five all-new and fully rebranded SEAT Aronas allocated to SPIN1038 and SPIN South West, a host of product mentions per week on both stations, as well as outside broadcasts and activations to support the SEAT brand and dealer network in Ireland.

The SEAT Arona - the latest addition to the growing SEAT SUV product range - is adventurous, robust, sporty and efficient while elegant, spacious, practical and comfortable. All of this combined with fully connected technology, plus the model’s attractive and distinct look - which was recently commended at the 2018 Red Dot Awards for ‘Best Product Design’ - makes the SEAT Arona a perfect match for the popular radio station.

SEAT’s overall brand success this year has been spearheaded by its cutting-edge SUV range. The SEAT Arona, which arrived to Irish shores less than a year ago in November 2017, is a hugely popular choice for Irish motorists, accounting for 22% of overall sales year to date.

Neil Dalton, Head of Marketing and Product at SEAT Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with SPIN1038 and SPIN South West, stations which are known across the country for exciting, engaging and innovative content. Over the last 12 months, we have carefully aligned the SEAT Ireland brand with carefully selected sponsorships, and this partnership perfectly captures the essence of our SUV crossover model and its demographic.”

Aaron Barry, Brand Manager at SPIN1038 and SPIN South West, also commented on the announcement: “Today marks a truly exciting time for SPIN and of course the Spinis, as they embark on the road ahead in what can only be described as truly impressive, slick models. We have no doubt that the road ahead will be fun, stylish and filled with enjoyment thanks to the SEAT Arona.”

