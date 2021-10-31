New programme for South East Science Week announced

A new programme of events has been announced for South East Science Festival as part of Science Week.

Calmast, Waterford Institute of Technology’s (WIT) STEM engagement centre with Waterford Library Service and South Tipperary Library Service, announced the programme which is set to give the public inspiration by providing an opportunity to explore how science is important in everything we do and how science can contribute to a better future.

On behalf of the festival Nollaig Healy said:

“Science is all around us, it impacts on everything we do and how we work and live – it really is fascinating.

"Science Week allows us the opportunity to examine areas of science that we don’t normal stop and think about. It takes science out of the classroom and lets us explore and interrogate how we can shape our future. ”

“We are delighted to be working with partners Waterford ETB, Birchwood House, Brothers of Charity, Respond Housing, Oceanview House, Meals on Wheels, Copper Coast Geo Park, Waterford County Council and Waterford Childcare committee and local industry,” she added.

There are a multitude of stimulating events including the ultimate LEGO building workshops for selected community groups with Bricks 4 Kidz, an interactive exploration of DNA and workshops for pre-schoolers.

WIT and Institute of Technology Carlow, who are working together to create a technological university, have teamed up to run careers event for secondary schools pupils featuring scientists from industry in the Waterford, South Tipperary and Carlow areas.

Other events lined up for adults include an exploration of The Science of Gin, an agricultural debate on the viable future of farming in Ireland and The Science of Happiness with a Waterford GP which will explore the importance of self-care.

A highlight of the week will be Science Family Fun Day which takes place on Sunday, 7 November with events such as, Zoom Zoo, Family Scavenger Hunt and Super Science with Mark Langtry (RTE).

Details of the festival, all other events, and booking can be found at: www.calmast.ie.

For Science Week 2021, Science Foundation Ireland are encouraging people to engage with the “Creating our Future” national conversation on research in Ireland and have their say in what are the most important aspects of their lives they would like science and research to improve.

The Creating our Future campaign is an initiative of the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and is taking place across 2021.

If you would like to get involved with Science Week and #CreatingOurFuture in some way – submit questions through the #CreatingOurFuture platform, in the conversation on social media. The public can submit ideas and questions that could be addressed through the online platform - www.creatingourfuture.ie.