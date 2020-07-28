Minister announces free admission to OPW sites

Mr. Patrick O’ Donovan T.D., Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) have announced that admission charges to certain OPW Heritage sites are being waived as part of the Government’s July Stimulus Plan in an effort to encourage domestic tourism and support the tourism economy.

The measure will take effect from today, Monday July 27 and will remain in force until the end of the year. This measure is being implemented as a support to the domestic Irish tourism economy and to provide a greater appeal to Irish people to stay at home and take staycations and short breaks within Ireland particularly over the next 6 months. Sites in Limerick include Adare Castle and Desmond Castle in Newcastle West. For more click here:

“From my previous experience as Minister for Tourism, I am aware that the Visitor sites in the care of the OPW are highly prized by Irish people” the Minister said.

“Many of us visited places like Glendalough and the Rock of Cashel on school tours and they are a big part of our childhood for a lot of us. I’m convinced that the fondness and pride Irish people harbour for our national Heritage sites is a result of our collective childhood memories. That’s why I think that this initiative I am introducing today as part of the Government’s July Stimulus will appeal to people who are looking for a different holiday experience that has something for everyone.”

OPW manages 70 visitor sites around the country including some of the most iconic historic locations like the Rock of Cashel, Dún Aonghasa and Castletown House. These sites play a very significant part of the cultural and heritage tourism offering and last year attracted a total of over 9.3m visitors, many of them foreign tourists.

The Minister concluded “As a society, we have all endured a huge amount in the past few months and I’m hoping with this measure to remind people of what’s on their doorstep here in Ireland and encourage them to help Ireland’s tourism industry to make it through 2020 and come back with a real bang in 2021. Hopefully people will be able to discover something new or maybe they’ll be able to relive a childhood experience with their own families, but I’d encourage everyone to get out there and see what Ireland has to offer.”

A full list of the OPW sites and their charging regimes is available at OPW Heritage Sites or check here for additional information on each site including opening times, booking requirements, contact details, etc. We advise that you check with the individual heritage sites for openings, booking policy, etc., prior to travelling, as restrictions will be in place at many sites*.