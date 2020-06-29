Anger over vandalism at popular Waterford playground

Waterford Council has said it has seen a spate of vandalism of the Ballybeg Park playground recently.

"The orange Hopper was removed twice in the space of three days recently which really took some doing," the council said.

"The seat is now back in place but the cradle swing has been stolen, leaving only the chains - not an easy thing to do," they added.

"Our playgrounds are for all children - please report vandalism to the gardaí and ourselves."