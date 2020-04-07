PICTURES: Waterford children send special messages to grandparents

Sneaky treats, hugs and tickles. It’s the simplest of pleasures that bond grandparents with their grandchildren.

And with most of the country’s over-70s cocooning in response to the coronavirus pandemic, they are missing their little companions dearly.

So with that in mind, Waterford Live issued a call-out last week to all Waterford parents to send in photos and messages from their little ones to their grandparents.

Scroll through the gallery of images and messages sent in above by using the arrows at the top right of each image.

If you want to be added to the gallery, send your messages and photos now to news@waterfordlive.ie.