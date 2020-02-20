Waterford wins Gold and two Bronze at prestigious All-Ireland Community Awards

Waterford has been announced as a winner at this year’s All-Ireland Community & Council Awards.

The ceremony, presented by IPB Insurance and LAMA, took place on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Croke Park Stadium, Dublin.

The prestigious awards recognise and celebrate community groups and Councils working together across Ireland. They highlight the extraordinary work carried out within communities and reward unsung heroes for the phenomenal contribution they make throughout the year.

With over 200 entries received, there were 24 well-deserved winners crowned in the various categories.

Now in its 14th year, Waterford Council/Waterford Sports Partnership received awards under the following headings:

Best Education/Training Initiative Gold Award Winners

• Waterford Sports Partnership and TREO Port Láirge for the “Active Body, Active Mind” programme

Best Community Health Project - Bronze Award Winners

• Waterford Sports Partnership and the FAI for the “Soccer for Girls Programme”

Best Community Sports Club/Team -Bronze Award Winners

• Paul’s Boxing Club

This year’s event had the highest level of competition yet, with entries from social enterprises, Councils, organisations, projects and individuals working within communities across Ireland. Entrants were required to provide information on the

projects submitted, the people involved and their achievements over the past year.

Commenting on this year’s awards, Youth Sports Development Officer Brian O’Neill said, “Even to be shortlisted for these prestigious awards is an achievement, but to come away with a Gold Award and two Bronze Awards is fantastic. It’s great for Waterford to be recognized for the work Waterford City and County Council, Waterford Sports Partnership and local club volunteers do, particularly TREO Port Láirge, the FAI and St. Paul’s Boxing Club.”

For more information on the All-Ireland Community & Council Awards, please see www.lamaawards.org.