PHOTO GALLERY: Awards, Christmas party and SVP fundraising at Waterford school

The Presentation Secondary School, Waterford, Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVP) group has been working hard as Santa’s elves in the build-up to Christmas.

The group has been encouraging fellow students to dig deep into their pockets so that they could buy hats, scarves and toiletries to donate to the local men’s and women’s hostels, along with toys that would bring a smile to the faces of less well-off children at Christmas.

The group was delighted when student council members got behind them and presented them with two huge boxes of toiletries to add to the collection.

Presentation staff were also inspired to support the WLR Red to Work initiative and were visible all around the school in various, though in some cases dubious, shades of red on December 13.

"We were particularly proud of SVP members Shauna Hennessy and Ebere Edeh who spoke to Damien Tiernan live on WLR on Friday, outlining the work done by the group here at school, and encouraging people to support this worthy cause," a school spokesperson said.

Integrated PE Christmas party

The sound of Christmas music and the smell of chocolate wafting from the gym building heralded the beginning of Christmas in the Presentation. In keeping with tradition, transition year students hosted their annual Christmas party. They danced and enjoyed food and games with the services users from the Brothers of Charity Services, START, Blue Door and Spring Garden Services, who co-participate in the transition year integrated PE programme. The highlight of the party was the much anticipated arrival of Santa, who popped in to make sure everyone was having a wonderful time.

Busy Leaving Cert Applied (LCA) students

Also busy over the past couple of weeks were the LCA students, who were out and about gathering information to help them complete their key assignments. Sixth Year LCA students visited Beat 102 103 as part of English and Communications, where they were fascinated to learn all about mass media and radio production.

Meanwhile, fifth year LCA students headed to the local history room at Waterford Central Library to engage in research for a social education key assignment. After the hard work on a cold and dull Friday, these eager students were treated to a nice hot cup of hot chocolate at Fresh Food Hall before walking back up to the school to document their findings.