PICTURES: Waterford children enjoy Halloween Spooks Parade
Waterford children enjoyed a unique Spooks Parade on Sunday, October 27, to kick off the Halloween season at Waterford Retail Park.
The popular event returned after taking a break in 2018.
Led by costumed characters, local children went from store to store on a spooky adventure, listening to ghost stories and collecting vouchers for treats. A fancy-dress competition rounded off the event as treats were given out.
In addition to the spooky entourage, children were entertained by face painters and a Halloween DJ providing suitable ghoulish tunes. Children and adults attending the Spooks Parade were encouraged to get into the Halloween spirit and don their best costume and they didn't disappoint.
