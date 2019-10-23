Two Waterford companies win sustainable energy awards

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) announced the winners of its 2019 Energy Awards at a gala event which saw Waterford businesses; Ashleigh Environmental and Flahavan’s, take away prizes.

Ashleigh Environmental, a CleanTech company developing innovative environmental and bioenergy solutions for the agriculture industry, took home the Research and Innovation Award for their Biowave system.

This innovative system significantly increases biogas production from pig manure. Biowave is a simpler and more sustainable waste management system.

The technology has been demonstrated at an industrial pilot scale for the agri biogas market and the company is now developing exciting applications across the broader bioenergy market. As part of the prize, the company wins a €10,000 SEAI bursary which will be used to support the commercialisation of the system.

Flahavan’s, Ireland’s oldest family-owned business, won the SME award at this year’s SEAI Energy Awards. Flahavan’s has always prioritised sustainability. The oats for the company’s Progress Oatlets are sourced from local farmers within a 60-mile radius of the mill in Kilmacthomas.

Flahavan’s has four methods of energy generation with biomass from by-product, wind, solar and hydro working in a complementary manner. Flahavan’s has reduced the need for almost half a million litres of diesel per year as steam is produced from the burning of the oat husks. The company also has its own on-site wind and water turbines which generate electricity for the facility’s production.

A total of nine awards were presented to businesses, communities and public sector organisations recognising their commitment and dedication to excellence in energy management and creating a cleaner energy future.

Congratulating all the finalists and award winners, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton T.D. said: “How we respond to the challenge of climate disruption will define us as a generation. These awards are a good opportunity to highlight those taking leadership and managing their energy use in a more sustainable way. Those being recognised here today are beacons to their communities, showcasing how we can all step up and change our behaviour. Making these changes not only means less carbon in the atmosphere but also means healthier lives and more comfortable living.”

Julie O’Neill, Chair of SEAI, said: “The SEAI Energy Awards celebrate the absolute best of Ireland’s sustainable energy achievements. They are a vivid demonstration of how Irish business, communities and public organisations are pushing the boundaries in energy efficiency and the switch to clean energy. The 134 plus entrants in this year’s Awards have made energy savings of €38 million. The continued efforts and outstanding ambition of this year’s finalists is to be commended.”

Other winners of the Awards include; National University of Ireland, Galway (Energy Team of the Year); Marie Donnelly (Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Energy), Victory Luke (Emerging Sustainable Energy Champion), Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council (Public Sector); Astellas Ireland, Kerry (Buildings); Kilanerin-Ballyfad Community Development Association, Wexford (Sustainable Energy Community); and Tipperary Cooperative Creamery Ltd. (Large Business).

For full details on all winning projects, visit www.seai.ie.