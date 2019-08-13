IN PICTURES: Delighted Waterford students pick up their Leaving Cert results

Students across Waterford and the country picked up their Leaving Cert results on Tuesday, August 13.

These happy students gathered at their school, Our Lady of Mercy Secondary School on Ozanam Street in Waterford.

"A huge congratulations to all our Leaving Cert students on their fantastic results today. We are very proud of you all and wish you all every success on the next stage of life's journey," the school said.

Overall, 1,650 students in Waterford collected their results today.