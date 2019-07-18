Incredible pieces of Waterford history to go up for auction

Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers have a number of fascinating Waterford lots up for auction on July 22.

Their fine art auction on July 22 will feature a number of Waterford militia relics, maritime paintings and portraits, as well as a number of items relating to Admiral Lord Charles Beresford.

Lot 567 will feature albums, scrapbooks and ancillary material relating to Admiral Lord Charles Beresford (1846-1919).



Lot 94 features relics of The Waterford Militia; Lot 396 is a set of three family portrait miniatures of the Chavasse family of Whitfield Court, Co Waterford.

As well as those, Lots 555 to 572 contain interesting items relating to The Admiral Beresford Collection, the second son of the 4th Marquis of Waterford.

You can find out more about all lots going under the hammer at www.fonsiemealy.ie.